ENTREPRENEURSHIP: Large attendance at the 2nd edition of Road To Business | FAXINFO

The Community and its partners welcomed more than 350 people last Thursday to the Saint-Martin Entrepreneurs Forum 2023 which was held at the West Indies Mall in Marigot.

During this evening, which was particularly awaited by the sector, entrepreneurs went to meet professionals and around twenty partners who actively participate in the economic life of Saint-Martin to receive concrete information, as well as free individual advice. . Saint-Martin business leaders and project leaders had the opportunity to learn about various themes such as the regulations in force, financing possibilities and existing systems in the region to help the creation or development of the entrepreneurial sector .

For Louis Mussington, president of the Community accompanied by his vice-presidents and local elected officials, “the entrepreneurs of Saint-Martin are one of the engines of our economic development. It is therefore essential to support and accompany them to strengthen the competitiveness of our companies.” For this second edition of Road To Business designed as an information and exchange platform for the local entrepreneurial fabric, information stands were placed in the aisles of the West Indies Mall in order to provide numerous visitors with information on the aid, funding and mechanisms dedicated to businesses. The informative workshops attracted the interest of a wide audience. Just like the business guide “I do business in Saint-Martin”, a tool developed by the Community Attractiveness, Economy, Employment Delegation in collaboration with institutional partners. The latter will soon be available at the COM and the CCISM, and in digital version more widely. Alain Richardson, 1st vice-president of the Community in charge of economic development, made a point of recalling during his speech the commitment of the COM to the service of local entrepreneurship and the investment of Saint-Martin while welcoming the involvement of all participants in the 2023 Entrepreneurs Forum. _VX

