ENTREPRENEURSHIP / Mini-business festival: focusing on local creativity | FAXINFO

The Mini-Business Festival will showcase young entrepreneurs from Saint-Martin this Thursday, May 15 at 10 a.m., at the CCISM.

Supported by DRAFPIC and the Entreprendre Pour Apprendre (EPAG2S) association, this event concludes the challenge “In my high school/college, I undertake… and I learn!”.

After twelve weeks of work, five projects from the Mini-Business Club at Robert Weinum High School will be presented to the public and the jury.

The winners will compete for a spot at the national festival in June in Paris. Much more than a competition, this festival is a unique opportunity to introduce young people to the world of entrepreneurship, stimulate their spirit of initiative, and build their self-confidence.

“It will highlight the creativity, commitment and initiative of the young high school students involved in this entrepreneurial adventure,” emphasizes the teaching team.

As a partner of this first local edition, the CCISM actively supports the mini-enterprises, showing its support for this promising youth.

Meet at 10 a.m. at the CCISM to support the new generation of entrepreneurs in Saint-Martin. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/entrepreneuriat-festival-des-mini-entreprises-cap-sur-la-creativite-locale/