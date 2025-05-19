ENTREPRENEURSHIP / Mini-business Festival: High school talent in the spotlight | FAXINFO

It was a first in Saint-Martin, and it was a resounding success. Last Thursday, the CCISM conference room was transformed into a showcase for youth innovation. Five teams from Robert Weinum High School, united within the Mini-Business Club, presented the fruit of several months of work at the first edition of the “Mini-Business Festival".

An unprecedented event, organized by the CCISM, the association Entreprendre pour Apprendre (EPAG2S) and National Education, with the support of numerous sponsors, which highlighted creativity, boldness and professionalism of five teams of first and final year students. The objective: experience business creation from A to Z and promote the spirit of initiative of Saint-Martin youth.

Throughout the school year, these young people were supported by the teaching staff and teams of the CCISM. Together, they have defined their concept, designed products, thought about their business strategy and prepared the final presentationOn May 15, they presented their project for the first time to a jury of professionals, in an atmosphere that was both studious and enthusiastic.

Personalized cosmetic products inspired by the Antilles and Korea, a brand of streetwear and recycled glasses, healthy lunch boxes and affordable for students, personalized cups, organic hair care…each project was distinguished by a strong identity, a clear-eyed look at consumer needs, and a genuine desire to anchor itself in reality. “They were all very involved,” emphasizes Maria Martin, in charge of running the “Businesses Get Involved” club at the CCISM. “We wanted to test this formula locally before, perhaps, sending a team to Paris next year for the national competition. Given the level, we can be proud, and they especially.”

Young talents all come out winners

In total, twelve students divided into five teams participated in this first edition. Each was assessed on the quality of the stand, an activity file returned upstream and a three-minute oral pitchThe jury members, composed of representatives from the CCISM, Dauphin Telecom, the high school, and EPAG2S, did not have an easy task. But beyond the ranking, all participants came away winners. Thanks to Dauphin Telecom, the members of the winning team, Milange, each received a cell phone, and all participants received gifts from the partners. Furthermore, they gained confidence, skills, and motivation. “It’s a great way to recognize their work and motivate them to go further,” said Catherine Auguste, deputy director of vocational and technological training at Robert Weinum High School.

Beyond the competition, the festival is part of a process of continuity. Young project leaders can now be supported by the CCISM if they wish to take their projects further. The success of this first edition confirms the importance of anchoring this event in the island's school calendar for the long term. _Vx

2025 Mini-Business Festival Awards

1st place

Milange (Angéri Minville, J’Romio Coks, Marie-Emilie Romblet)

Personalized gloss with Caribbean scents, inspired by Korean trends.

2nd place and Jury's Favorite Prize

2KAVision (Kimberly Pindi, Kimora Pindi, Annilio Joseph)

Recyclable streetwear and eyewear.

3rd place and Jury Encouragement Prize

N'a Li Snacki'Z (Elisabeth Paka Jean, Edna Fieffe)

Healthy, affordable meals for students.

4th place

Black Aurum (Murielle Luc, Philana Dangleben)

Box for customizable cups and accessories.

5th place

Fidel Flower Haircare (Alvina Beato Flores, Leyni Diaz Santana)

Natural hair care.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/entrepreneuriat-festival-des-mini-entreprises-le-talent-des-lyceens-a-lhonneur/