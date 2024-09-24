Entrepreneurship: Saint-Martin mobilizes for the 7th Business Creation and Takeover Week | FAXINFO

France Travail Guadeloupe & Ile du Nord is organizing the 23th Business Creation and Takeover Week from September 27 to 2024, 7, with the participation of numerous partners.

The Saint-Martin agency is working to explain the support systems for creating or taking over a business and to secure the paths of business creators in order to generate ideas and launch business projects.

France Travail is the leading support for business creators with 639 job seekers currently having a business creation project in Saint-Martin. Over the last 12 months, 84 job seekers have created a business.

Upcoming events:

• Tuesday, September 24, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Saint-Martin (CCISM). Presentation of the service offers of the partners (CCISM, Adie, Initiative Saint Martin Active, CitésLab, Pôle Développement Economique) followed by testimonials and time for individual exchanges.

• Wednesday, September 25, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Quartier d'Orléans. Visit to the Compagnons Bâtisseurs third place and the CCI nursery with workshops (business simulation and introduction to woodworking trades).

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/entrepreneuriat-saint-martin-se-mobilise-a-loccasion-de-la-7eme-semaine-de-la-creation-et-de-la-reprise-dentreprise/