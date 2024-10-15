ENTREPRENEURSHIP: The 2 years of FCE Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy | FAXINFO

This Saturday, October 19, the members of the FCE Bureau, Femmes Chefs d'Entreprises, invite you to immerse yourself in an unforgettable evening under the theme “Sky's the limit”.

From 18:30 p.m. to 21:30 p.m. in the Opale room of the CCISM, the atmosphere will be festive for the two years of the local delegation. Under the theme "Sky's the limit", this free event will mark an important step in the commitment to promote female entrepreneurship and support local initiatives. It will also be an opportunity to look back on the achievements of the last two years, highlight inspiring visions and strengthen ties between economic players in our territory. On the occasion of this anniversary, dedicated to ambition and audacity, youth will be honored with inspiring speeches by Rashida Alexander, young entrepreneur, and Klohé Rullé-Francillette, President of the SXM Territorial Youth Council. During the Women's Talk, Eve Riboud, CEO of Dauphin Telecom, and Ida Zin Ka Ieu, President of the Economic, Social and Cultural Council (CESC), accompanied by the promising Linda Carti, will share their thoughts on the challenges and opportunities we face when we dare to aim high. The evening will be punctuated by a musical interlude by Agathe Mathieu and networking activities with Play2Connect. _Vx

Information and registration: https://bit.ly/4evOuX0

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/entrepreunariat-les-2-ans-de-fce-saint-martin-et-saint-barthelemy/