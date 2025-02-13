Entrepreneurship, training, transition: the CCISM in action | FAXINFO

In 2024, the CCISM consolidated its role as an economic catalyst, with figures that demonstrate its commitment. It now represents 9 companies, divided between trade (286%), crafts (70%) and agriculture (less than 29%). Some sectors, such as concierge services and real estate, continue to attract new investors, while 1 street vendors hold an active professional card.

Business support has intensified with 935 formalities completed, of which almost half are business creations (48,3%). Changes to status account for 27,4%, while 20% of formalities concerned the deregistration of businesses. Faced with economic challenges, the CCISM has multiplied its initiatives: 136 individual meetings, 90 for the last fair for independent workers bringing together 146 participants, and a high satisfaction rate of 4,8/5 for Admin Bossy.

Innovation and energy transition were priority areas in 2024. Thanks to the Sustainable Tourism Fund, €1 was injected into the local economy, 089% of which was financed by ADEME. The agricultural sector also received support with 226 field visits and the establishment of specialized training.

In terms of employment and training, 685 students were made aware of careers thanks to the Local School-Business Committee as part of SOMExNO, and 38 job seekers benefited from specific training thanks to the partnership with France Travail. In 2024, six events, two meetings and numerous awareness-raising actions were carried out to promote the inclusion of people with disabilities.

The attractiveness of the region remained a key issue, with events such as the Christmas Market and Spotlight, bringing together 33 exhibitors and 642 visitors, as well as participation in the Agricultural Show.

For 2025, the CCISM aims to go even further: opening a business incubator, launching the collective brand to promote local know-how and structuring promising economic sectors.

Reinforced support for the energy transition and digital technology will complement these actions, guaranteeing a more structured and dynamic future for Saint-Martin businesses. _Vx

