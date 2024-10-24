ENVIRONMENT: A cross-border partnership for waste management | FAXINFO

The Green Dream Projects Foundation transported 3,4 tonnes of recyclable plastic bottles and aluminium cans from its temporary storage site to the Verde SXM ecosite in Cul-de-Sac.

This historic achievement marks a milestone in the island’s environmental efforts, as it is the first successful cross-border recycling initiative of its kind. The transport was made possible through a strategic partnership with Maxime Arnal, Verde SXM’s Chief Operating Officer. Foundation President Claude Javois said the collaboration highlights the effectiveness of cross-border partnerships in processing waste and transporting it overseas for further recycling.

Rather than letting these recyclables contribute to the clutter of the Philipsburg landfill, the Green Dream Projects Foundation took a proactive approach, ensuring that the waste was properly sorted and processed. This recent haul underscores the foundation’s mission to transform St. Maarten into a greener paradise by reversing the negative trends associated with overflowing landfills and providing sustainable solutions for future generations. _AF

