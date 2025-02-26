ENVIRONMENT: A journey to the heart of the oceans for the 4th Whale Festival | FAXINFO

Last Sunday, the 4thnd edition of the Whale Festival at the Chapelle Theatre in Orient Bay. Nearly 300 people attended, a real success!

For this long-awaited day, there were many people involved in the preservation and knowledge of this mythical animal: La Saint-Martin Nature Reserve, associations My School My Whale, Megaptera, OMMAG, EDEN-I, the company Wind Adventures, Agoa sanctuary and Nature Foundation of Sint-Maarten offered various activities around marine mammals.

The 2025 edition won over families and visitors with the diversity of its offering: numerous stands enlivened the forecourt of the Théâtre de la Chapelle. Alexia Carole d'Ofara Beauty & Artistry delighted young and old alike by creating sublime artistic make-up on an aquatic theme. A few steps away, the Saint-Martin Nature Reserve allowed the public to discover marine fauna in total immersion, thanks to a virtual reality headset broadcasting a 360° film. The association My School My Whale also had a beautiful educational workshop with models of cetaceans and fun activities to raise awareness among young people about the future of these majestic animals. The drawing competition was a success, with around thirty works produced by children. Prizes were distributed, including 3 places to discover marine mammals with Manu de Wind Adventures.

To close the show, two free conferences, one aimed at young people and the other at the general public, provided valuable scientific information and even some rather unusual facts. For example, participants were able to discover that the ancestor of cetaceans was a prehistoric dog with short legs that evolved over the millennia to seek its food in the water and gradually transformed into a marine mammal. We look forward to the 2026 edition! _LA

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-un-voyage-au-coeur-des-oceans-pour-la-4e-fete-de-la-baleine/