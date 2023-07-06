ENVIRONMENT: After a major cleaning campaign, nature is reclaiming its rights on the Grand Ilet! | FAXINFO

The cleaning of the Grand Îlet began on Monday, June 5, 2023. This operation, co-financed by the Conservatoire du Littoral and the Collectivity of Saint-Martin, aimed to restore this space to its natural beauty. The cleaning was completed on June 20 and the Grand Ilet has now regained its tranquility.

The Grand Ilet, located in the lagoon of Simpson Bay, is being rehabilitated following the desire of the Collectivité of Saint-Martin and the Conservatoire du littoral to rehabilitate the co-managed natural sites.

A technical visit took place on the site, on June 12, in the presence of the association responsible for managing this space, Nature is the Key, and the Environment Department of the Community.

The visit was followed by a working meeting on cleaning up and enhancing the Grand Ilet. Evacuation of collected waste, about 200m3, made it possible to restore the site to its original appearance and enhance the natural spaces.

The Collectivity and the Conservatoire du Littoral have indeed considered that it was necessary to clean up this place before entrusting its co-management to the Nature is the Key association, whose mission is to maintain and enhance the site.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-apres-une-grande-campagne-de-nettoyage-la-nature-reprend-ses-droits-sur-le-grand-ilet/