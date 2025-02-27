ENVIRONMENT: Annual maintenance of the rainwater network | FAXINFO

The annual maintenance campaign of rainwater networks has started across the country. Cleaning is being carried out by sector.

Since February 10, the service provider mandated by the Collectivité de Saint-Martin has been working in the Sandy-Ground – Baie Nettle sector, with planned interventions in all streets with a functional stormwater network: Rue de Sandy Ground, Rue Lady Fish and Rue de la Baie Nettle. Work in this sector will be completed on March 7, 2025. Maintenance will then continue in the Concordia district, with a detailed schedule to be communicated shortly. The intervention dates in the other sectors will be published as the work progresses. The Collectivité reminds that the stormwater network is designed solely for the evacuation of rainwater. No material other than water should be discharged into it (domestic wastewater, oils, chemicals, etc., are prohibited). In fact, these networks do not benefit from any treatment and discharge this waste directly into the sea. To preserve the coastline and avoid pollution of our environment and our beaches, residents must ensure that they respect this instruction and ensure that only rainwater uses these pipes.

