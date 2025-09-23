ENVIRONMENT: Citizen mobilization for World Clean Up Day at Oyster Pond | FAXINFO

On the agenda: operations of collective cleaning, animations for raise awareness among young and old about ecological issues, and snacks offered to participants. The organizers remind that participation is open to all. It is simply recommended to bring a water bottle, sunscreen and suitable clothing. Through this global event, Saint-Martin joins millions of volunteers mobilized all over the planet to make their territories cleaner. A concrete way of reminding that Protecting the environment begins with simple but essential actions. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-mobilisation-citoyenne-pour-le-world-clean-up-day-a-oyster-pond/