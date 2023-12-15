ENVIRONMENT / Clean St Martin: Cleaning operation this Sunday, December 17 | FAXINFO

The Clean St Martin association is organizing its monthly cleaning mission this Sunday, December 17 in the morning in the Baie Nettlé area.

For this last cleaning action of the year 2023 which will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the association has chosen the beach between Baie Nettlé and Belle Créole: “It is a very easy place to access since it is It's about the beach so everyone is welcome, young and old alike! » specifies the organizing team. The meeting for volunteers who love the environment is set at 8:30 a.m. at the point indicated by a cross on the attached map. A photo of the entrance will help you visualize where the mission will begin this Sunday morning.

To join and experience the cleaning operation of the Clean St Martin association in the best conditions, bring a bottle of water, the usual sun protection such as a head covering (cap, hat) and good sun cream. obviously. Gloves are necessary to avoid any unnecessary injury; if you do not have them, the association will lend you some for the duration of the mission.

As usual, the cleaning operation will end with a moment of conviviality around a snack and refreshments offered by the association. After 6 years of action, this moment of sharing and exchange at the end of each mission is still as precious for the team as for the participants. Meet this Sunday, December 17 from 8:30 a.m. between Nettlé Bay and Belle Créole. Keep SXM Clean! _VX

