ENVIRONMENT: Clean Up for the month of May | FAXINFO

For this month's cleaning mission, the Clean St Martin association awaits you in the Mont Vernon district this Sunday, May 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The morning meeting is at 8:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Mont Vernon residence. The cleaning operation will concern the abandoned hotel plot (see attached plan). A short easy walk will open and close this mission. No contraindication regarding the participation of children, everyone is welcome. The cleanliness morning will end, as usual, with a moment of conviviality with snacks and drinks offered by the association. Bring closed shoes, water bottles, sun protection (cap, sun cream) and a pair of gloves if you have them, otherwise Clean St Martin will lend you some. Keep SXM clean! _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-clean-up-du-mois-de-mai/