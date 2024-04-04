ENVIRONMENT: Cleaning and planting in the Marine Educational Area of ​​the Roche Gravée College in Moho | FAXINFO

Last Thursday, March 21, the 6th grade students removed nearly 200 kg of waste from their AME located in the Saint-Martin National Nature Reserve, near the Fish Pond (on the road to Round de Pond) with the help of reserve agents.

Once the area was cleaned, the students planted several dozen mangrove trees to help restore the mangrove, which was heavily damaged by Cyclone Irma in 2017.

Mangroves form an essential ecosystem which provides numerous services by sheltering a great diversity of species (birds, crustaceans, fish, etc.).

This habitat also helps protect human installations by absorbing the energy of waves and wind during severe weather episodes. We therefore understand its capital importance for Saint-Martin, prone to cyclonic events.

The 6th grade students, true managers of their AME, will continue their replanting actions and plan to install an information panel to make walkers aware of the protection of their Marine Educational Area with the support of the manager of the Natural Reserve.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-nettoyage-et-plantation-sur-laire-marine-educative-du-college-roche-gravee-de-moho/