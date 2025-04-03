ENVIRONMENT / Cleaning of the Galion: a sad observation for Zero Waste Day | FAXINFO

On the occasion of International Zero Waste Day, celebrated on March 30, Galion beach was the scene of a vast clean-up operation, followed by the distribution of beach ashtrays donated by the Etika boutique.

At the instigation of the Clean St Martin association, 29 volunteers, including employees of Marfret and the SXM Surf Explorer, collected nearly 6m³ of waste. Much of the rubbish was made up of decomposing polystyrene and plastic, while the busiest area of ​​the beach revealed an accumulation of disposable cutlery, metal cans and glass and plastic bottles.

Once again, this cleanup highlights the impact of irresponsible behavior on the environment. Thanks to the commitment of volunteers and Benjamin's provision of a dumpster, this action serves as a reminder of the importance of preserving natural spaces. Let's hope that this awareness will translate into more responsible actions in the future… _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-nettoyage-du-galion-un-triste-constat-pour-la-journee-du-zero-dechet/