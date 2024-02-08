ENVIRONMENT: Cleaning operation at Galion this Sunday, February 11 | FAXINFO

With more than twenty participants in the January clean up at the Pinel pier, the Clean St Martin association is offering a new cleaning session this Sunday morning, February 11 at Galion.

There is no exception to the rule for next Sunday: everyone is welcome, young and old alike, but no less motivated! This February 11, the meeting is given at 8:30 a.m. on Galion beach, right side. The attached map pointing to the meeting place will help you find your fellow environment lovers. The session will end around 11 a.m. with a snack and a drink, offered by the association, to give participants a boost after the effort and share a moment of conviviality specific to the cleaning sessions organized by Clean St Martin. Volunteers are invited to bring a water bottle, bring sun protection (cap, sun cream) and a pair of gloves. If you do not have one, the association will make one available. This is not the first time that Clean St Martin has tackled waste collection on Galion beach, the call is launched to as many people as possible to participate in next Sunday's event in order to cover as much ground as possible and keep the territory clean. See you this Sunday, February 11 at 8:30 a.m. Keep SXM Clean! _VX

Facebook: Clean St Martin Association

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-operation-de-nettoyage-au-galion-ce-dimanche-11-fevrier/