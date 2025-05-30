ENVIRONMENT / Climate and biodiversity: Saint-Martin calls for more resources and skills | FAXINFO

Saint Martin recently welcomed a high-level visit from Celia De Lavergne, Director of Water and Biodiversity at Ministry of Ecological Transition.

Welcomed at the Hôtel de la Collectivité, she spoke with President Louis Mussington, his Vice-President in charge of the ecological transition Bernadette Davis, as well as several elected officials and technicians involved in the implementation of an environmental policy that meets the challenges of the territory.

Faced with coastal erosion, tensions over water resources, and the fragility of island ecosystems, local authorities have opted for a comprehensive strategy, stemming in particular from the territorial COP organized in 2024. This approach, unique overseas with Saint-Barthélemy, has made it possible to take stock of the situation and commit the Community to a trajectory resolutely geared towards transition.

Célia De Lavergne's visit provided an opportunity to discuss the resources needed to support the rehabilitation of drinking water networks, in the presence of Raphaël Sanchez, President of the Water and Sanitation Agency. Louis Mussington emphasized the key role of the State in financially supporting these transitions, while advocating for the strengthening of local skills, particularly in environmental matters.

The island now intends to implement its roadmap, with a clear objective: to combine sustainable development, climate resilience, and environmental sovereignty, to serve its inhabitants and future generations. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-climat-et-biodiversite-saint-martin-appelle-a-plus-de-moyens-et-de-competences/