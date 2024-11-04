ENVIRONMENT: Commissioning of new waste sorting terminals throughout the country | FAXINFO

The Collectivité de Saint-Martin, represented by its 2nd Vice-President in charge of the Ecological Transition, Bernadette Davis, is currently carrying out actions aimed at improving waste management. An opportunity to invite the press, on Tuesday, October 29, to present to users the new voluntary contribution points intended for sorting waste.

Strongly committed to improving waste management in its territory, the Collectivité de Saint-Martin has implemented new systems allowing users to take full part in sorting and recycling waste. 125 new voluntary drop-off points have been installed in the neighborhoods, with new drop-off points for glass and plastic waste and 8 large bins for green waste and bulky items. The goal: to make a collective effort to keep the territory clean!

Voluntary drop-off points to help you recycle your waste

The number of voluntary drop-off points (VDPs) has been increased. These VDPs are reserved for the use of individuals, small traders and craftsmen (quantity limited to 1 m3 per week). They exclusively accept household and similar waste.

Please note that waste and rubble from construction sites (wooden crates, pallets, boards, toilets, pipes, cables, etc.) and all non-household waste must be deposited in a professional recycling center. The only authorized site on the territory is the IDEX/VERDE-SXM eco-site in Cul-de-Sac.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-mise-en-service-des-nouvelles-bornes-de-tri-des-dechets-sur-lensemble-du-territoire/