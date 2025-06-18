ENVIRONMENT: Committing to the sea turtles of Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

On Thursday, June 19, at 17:30 p.m., the Saint-Martin Nature Reserve Management Association (AGRNSM) invites the public to an information and mobilization evening at its premises at Hope Estate.

At the start of the sea turtle nesting season, the AGRNSM is organizing a third free thematic evening dedicated to the discovery of these emblematic species, their protection and participatory monitoring to which everyone can contribute.

From March 1st to November 30th, sea turtles return to lay their eggs on the beaches of Saint-Martin.

To ensure their preservation, since 2009, the AGRNSM has been coordinating a network of eco-volunteers involved in "track counting," a simple but essential method that involves recording the footprints left in the sand by females who have come to lay their eggs. These weekly patrols have enabled valuable scientific data to be collected.

In 2024, 370 patrols were reported out of the 599 conducted. This year again, the association is launching a call for new volunteers.

During this evening, participants will be able to discover the different species found in Saint Martin, understand their life cycle, the threats they face, and learn about monitoring methods. They will also have the opportunity to sign up directly for the patrol schedule.

As the regional coordinator of the National Action Plan for sea turtles in the French Antilles, AGRNSM carries out numerous actions: surveillance, scientific studies, stranding management, school awareness raising and even photo-identification of feeding turtles. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-sengager-pour-les-tortues-marines-de-saint-martin/