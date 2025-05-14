ENVIRONMENT – CULTURE / Portraits of women in marine sciences: an exhibition between France and Mexico | FAXINFO

In the premises of the Saint-Martin Nature Reserve, the traveling exhibition “Les Mariannes de la Mer” is on display until next Friday. A Franco-Mexican initiative led by the researcher Dalila Aldana Aranda, to highlight women's involvement in marine science.

“The objective is to promote the careers of these French and Mexican scientists, who are often little known to the general public,” emphasizes Charlotte Dromard, a lecturer and researcher at the University of the Antilles, who is on the island as part of the PACO mission on the genetic diversity of corals.

Composed of eleven panels, the exhibition traces the exceptional trajectories of six French women and five Mexican women, illustrating their major contribution to knowledge of the oceansThis choice of number is not insignificant, the exhibition was inaugurated on February 11, International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

French Embassy in Mexico, Saint-Barth, Guadeloupe, Saint-Martin, “Les Mariannes de la Mer” will continue its tour in mainland France. The exhibition is also part of a context of scientific cooperation between the two countries, strengthening a long-standing bond between the University of the Antilles and Mexico. It also aims to raise awareness among younger generations about the central role of the ocean and to inspire scientific vocations. “In marine biology, in France, many girls are present in university courses, which contrasts with the situation in Mexico,” notes Charlotte Dromard. Yet, the figures speak for themselves: only 3% of women have been awarded a Nobel Prize in science. An exhibition not to be missed. _Vx

Address: 11 and 13 Barbuda Street, Hope Estate

Hours: 9am-12pm and 14pm-16pm

