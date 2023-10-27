ENVIRONMENT – EDUCATION: Free distribution of two new books for children this Saturday | FAXINFO

Initially scheduled for October 21 and postponed following the passage of Hurricane Tammy, the event has been rescheduled for this Saturday, October 28. The Les Fruits de Mer association awaits you from 9 a.m. for the distribution of two new books intended for toddlers.

The meeting will take place at the Amuseum Naturalis in Quartier d'Orléans where the public is invited to celebrate the launch of Soualikids, a new series of children's books produced by the Fruits de Mer association. For the occasion, the first two books in the series, Soualikids Island and Soualkids Island Coloring Book, will be distributed free of charge until noon, in the presence of the author and the photographer. The association developed the new Soualikids series following requests from educators and parents in Saint-Martin looking for educational materials accessible to children at nursery level. Each book in the series is a quadrilingual “word book”: English, French, Spanish and Dutch. The objective of the series is to present the nature, culture and heritage of Saint-Martin, to help young children acquire the basis of vocabulary to describe the exceptional environment in which they live. Soualikids Island is a full-color 'look and learn' picture book, packed with vibrant photos of St. Maarten's incredible animals. His pair Soualikids Island Coloring Book is a “color and learn” book with two fun coloring pages for each of the animals, as well as a visual guide on the back cover. Both books include the names of the animals in all four languages, which will delight all members of the family during reading sessions. In addition to the free distribution which will take place tomorrow morning at the Amuseum Naturalis in Quartier d'Orléans, other copies will be distributed to local nursery schools as part of the 4 book distribution program of the Fruits de Mer association. founded by Jenn Yerkes and Mark Yokoyama. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-education-distribution-gratuite-de-deux-nouveaux-livres-pour-les-enfants-ce-samedi/