ENVIRONMENT: Encourage Saint-Martin residents to sort their household packaging and paper | FAXINFO

Citeo, the company whose mission is to reduce the environmental impact of household packaging and paper, is partnering with the COM to promote the sorting of household packaging and paper and to systematize the sorting process.

Citeo has already contributed to the financing of the first 125 collection points to the tune of €470.000 (purchase of the points, manufacture of the slabs and telemetry probes). As part of the first phase of a global project to deploy 258 selective collection points, these local collection points allow residents to drop off their household packaging and paper and facilitate their sorting.

Raising awareness in the media with the “Make with style” campaign

From November 4th to November 17th, this campaign broadcast on radio, in the press and on posters, reminds all Saint-Martinois that they can play a role in protecting the environment of Saint-Martin through the act of sorting. Everyone is invited to take ownership of this simple and popular act in their own way, drawing on a libertarian spirit and emblematic gestures of pop culture, tinged with multiculturalism and influenced by the United States.

At the Village de la Gastronomie, on the Marigot seafront on November 15, 16 and 17, a Citeo sorting brigade will be present to encourage the public to sort their packaging and paper and fight against abandoned waste. Fun activities orchestrated by these "sorting chefs", 4 bilingual hosts and hostesses, will allow festival-goers to test their knowledge of sorting rules and win goodies.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-inciter-les-saint-martinois-a-trier-leurs-emballages-menagers-et-papiers/