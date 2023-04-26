ENVIRONMENT: First edition of a prevention campaign on intense rains and floods in Overseas Territories for 2023 | FAXINFO

The Minister for Ecological Transition and Territorial Cohesion, Christophe Béchu, and the Minister Delegate for Overseas Territories, Jean-François Carenco, have launched the first information and awareness campaign for populations exposed to the risks of intense rains and floods in overseas territories.

The ministers recall that this risk management is part of the Government's long-term commitment to adapt our overseas territories to the effects of climate change and protect the populations living there.

The Ministry's annual campaign on rains and floods is in fact implemented there for the first time and will include several components in 2023 taking into account the climatic characteristics of each territory.

The highlights of the first part of this campaign are as follows:

In the West Indies (Guadeloupe, Martinique, Saint-Martin): From April 24, the campaign will be launched on social networks, television, radio and from April 25, through posters.

A second part will be launched at the end of 2023, for a first sequence in Reunion and Mayotte and in November for a second sequence in the West Indies.

The hurricane season causes episodes of heavy rains, which can generate sudden and localized rises in water, which are particularly dangerous.

In order to reduce the risks, good behavior in the event of episodes of heavy rain should be known as well as those in the event of a hurricane alert, better controlled by the population.

The campaign therefore aims to inform widely about the risks involved, in order to avoid counter-intuitive reactions such as:

– picking up children from school, when they are safe there;

– use their vehicle (including a 4X4 type), which could be carried away, in particular when crossing fords or riffles in the event of a sudden rise in watercourses;

– going to save his animals, to the detriment of his own safety.

The best way to avoid danger is to anticipate it; it is therefore essential that everyone adopts the right reflexes in the event of intense rain. The campaign thus promotes simple messages:

In case of heavy rains and flash floods:

– Get to safety, go upstairs or take refuge in a safe shelter.

– Limit your movements, whether on foot or by car. Stay away from waterways.

– Your children are safe at school, wait for instructions from the authorities before picking them up.

– Keep yourself informed and follow the instructions of the authorities.

This campaign is part of the action taken by the Government to strengthen the risk culture of each citizen, both in France and in the overseas territories.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-premiere-edition-dune-campagne-de-prevention-sur-les-pluies-intenses-et-les-inondations-en-outre-mer-pour-lannee-2023/