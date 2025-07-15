ENVIRONMENT: Grand Ilet enters a new era of preservation | FAXINFO

The recent official launch of the Grand Ilet management plan marked a major step forward in the preservation of the Simpson Bay lagoon. Owned by the Conservatoire du Littoral, this natural site is now co-managed by the Collectivité de Saint-Martin and the Nature is the Key association, led by Juliette Irish.

Over eight months, the project aims to reconcile biodiversity protection and environmental education. Three major stages will punctuate this process. The first, already underway, involves conducting a detailed assessment of the islet. This will identify ecological resources, human pressures, pollution, and invasive alien species that threaten the site's balance. The project benefits from the scientific support of the Martinique-based firm Nature et Développement, whose two experts, an ecologist and a geographer, have been commissioned to support local stakeholders.

The second phase will see the development of an operational roadmap. Ten to fifteen concrete actions will be defined, such as site cleanup, restoration of sensitive areas, and regulation of grazing to protect local flora.

Finally, the third phase will focus on training Nature is the Key members. They will be equipped to implement this plan over the long term, leverage the data collected, and transform the islet into an educational space accessible to the public, while respecting its natural heritage.

The launch meeting, attended by the local authority, confirmed local interest in this structuring project. It's another step toward better promoting Saint-Martin's natural heritage. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-le-grand-ilet-entre-dans-une-nouvelle-ere-de-preservation/