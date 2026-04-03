ENVIRONMENT: Last whale watching outing with Les Sentinelles de la Mer | FAXINFO

The association My School My Whale invites the public to a ultimate encounter with humpback whales as part of its Sentinels of the Sea program. This latest free event will be held Saturday, April 4th, from 16pm to 18pm, on the Grandes Cayes trail in Cul-de-Sac, at the orientation table.



Conducted in partnership with the Conservatoire du LittoralThis device aims to to raise public awareness of cetacean ecology and best observation practicesEvery year, humpback whales frequent the waters of the Antilles to breed and give birth. Their presence offers a unique opportunity for observation from the shore, while respecting their environment.

Deployed for three years in Guadeloupe and Martinique, the program is offered for the second time in Saint-MartinThrough several sessions organized in March and April, participants were able to better understand the behavior of these marine mammals and the challenges related to their protection thanks to Amandine’s expertise.

Accessible after a short walk, the Grandes Cayes site offers a privileged viewpoint for observing the wideIt is recommended to bring good shoes, water and to park upstream, near the areas indicated at Cul-de-Sac. For those who haven’t had the chance to experience it at sea, this session is their last chance to participate in this free program. and to experience a special moment in close contact with these giants of the sea, while contributing to their preservation. _Vx

Info: contact.monecolemabaleine@gmail.com



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“A very active season at sea before the next departure for the return migration, with in particular many sightings of mothers accompanied by their calves,” said Emmanuel Demanez, the only approved “whale watcher” in Saint-Martin, during the whale watching trip on Sunday, March 29, 2026 on his catamaran Wind Adventures.

Find more photos and videos on the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/WindAdventuresSxm

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-derniere-sortie-pour-observer-les-baleines-avec-les-sentinelles-de-la-mer/