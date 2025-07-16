ENVIRONMENT: Launch of the annual clean-up campaign | FAXINFO

Last week, representatives from both sides of the island gathered at the border of Quartier d’Orléans to convey their message to the public about the importance of collecting waste during a period of high weather vulnerability.

Bernadette Davis, 2nd Vice-President of the Collectivité, was present at the site with Patrice Gumbs, Minister of Public Housing, Regional Planning and the Environment for the Dutch side.

The aim of the gathering: to symbolically launch the annual clean-up campaign and raise awareness among the population about the small everyday actions that help clear the land and enable people to get through the hurricane season more peacefully.

“Everyone should be mindful of keeping the island clean. The government can pass all the laws it wants, but residents and tourists are responsible for their own waste,” says Patrice Gumbs. He added: “We are located at a strategic geographical point between the two sides, where flooding is common during this season and this clean-up campaign helps to limit these floods.”

Bernadette Davis concluded the speech: “This time, we will have an annual strategic plan because raising awareness about waste and its impact cannot be limited to the two summer months. We must visit schools and talk to younger generations, inform them about their consumption habits and warn against waste.” _THERE

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-lancement-de-la-campagne-de-nettoyage-annuelle/