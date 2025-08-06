ENVIRONMENT / Mare Baie Lucas: the observatory once again accessible to all | FAXINFO

It was in the heart of one of the smallest ponds in Saint-Martin, but also one of the richest ecologically, that the institutional partners met yesterday, Tuesday August 5, to inaugurate the rehabilitation of the Mare Baie Lucas observatory.

Classified as a wetland of international importance, this small body of water located between Orleans district et Oyster pond is reborn today thanks to a rapid and exemplary project.

A fragile and precious site

La Lucas Bay Pond is much more than just a watering hole. This small pond, assigned to the Conservatory since 2007, has benefited from triple recognition: decree of biotope protection since 2006, RAMSAR labeling since 2011, and registration under the SPAW protocol since 2012. It houses a biodiversity avifaunistics remarkable. “We wanted to put the focus back on this pond. It is an interesting geological and ecological setting, and the smallest of the 16 ponds of Saint-Martin" declared Mehdi Broussillon, deputy overseas delegate at the Conservatoire du littoral which protects 14 coastal ponds in our territory.

The site had already been developed in 2014 with a decking and a bird observatory, funded as part of environmental compensation measures. But the passage of Hurricane Irma in 2017 severely damaged the structure. In 2019, some repairs had been undertaken, but the wood was too damaged to guarantee the safety of users.

A construction site in record time

In May 2025, rehabilitation work began, and barely two months later, the site was accessible again. The decking was completely dismantled, the piles in ipe preserved and reused, and the rest rebuilt in ipe wood, more resistant and durable than the pine. The observatory was lowered to allow better landscape integration and a more direct visual opening onto the pond.

The layout is also now accessible to disabled persons, a first for a site of the Conservatoire du littoral in Saint-Martin. “The development has been designed so that everyone can enjoy it,” emphasized Fabrice Thibier, secretary general of the prefecture, “This part of the island is magnificent, with exceptional walks at any time. This reappropriation of natural spaces is made for and by the people of Saint-Martin".

An exemplary partnership project

The construction site (works and signage), of a total cost of €41.089, was 80% financed by the State via the Green Fund (€32.871), with the Conservatoire du littoral providing the rest. “We did not hesitate to support this project as soon as it was presented to us,” confirmed Fabrice Thibier. Mehdi Broussillon welcomed the “long-standing partnership with the Community of Saint-Martin”, manager of 80% of the sites of the Conservatoire du littoral on the island: “We wish to strengthen this partnership even further”.

For her part, Bernadette Davis, 2nd Vice-President of the Community in charge of the environment, was keen to highlight the importance of this development. “Thank you to the Conservatoire du littoral for promoting this place. It is also a protective action for mangrove swamp and biodiversity".

Bringing nature within reach

The objective pursued by the Conservatoire du littoral through this project is twofold: protect a sensitive site while making it accessible to the widest possible audience“Thanks to the service provider for completing this work in record time. And thanks also to Kenneth, who will be responsible for the maintenance, which is essential on this type of site,” summarized Anne-Marie Bouillé, head of the Conservatoire du littoral in Saint-Martin.

De new signage, updated, come complete the walk by explaining the wildlife, flore, geology and the ecological interest of pondsAt Mare Baie Lucas, nature and education now meet at eye level. For Saint-Martin residents and visitors alike, this is an opportunity to reconnect with an often overlooked natural heritage. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-mare-baie-lucas-lobservatoire-de-nouveau-accessible-a-tous/