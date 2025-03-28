ENVIRONMENT / Meeting the whales: next session of the Sentinels of the Sea | FAXINFO

The Sentinels of the Sea program returns this Saturday, March 29, for a new cetacean observation and awareness session. Organized by the association My School My Whale, in partnership with the Conservatoire du Littoral, this event offers a unique opportunity to discover the humpback whales that come each year to breed and give birth in the waters of the Antilles.

The release will be held at Cul-de-Sac, on the Grandes Cayes trail, from 16 p.m. to 18 p.m.Participants will be joined by Amandine Vaslet, head of the Saint-Martin branch, and Nelly Pélisson, president of the association. Together, they will share their knowledge of cetacean ecology and best observation practices to better protect these marine mammals.

Access to the site is via a short walk, offering an ideal panorama for scanning the horizon in search of whales. It is recommended to wear sturdy shoes, bring a water bottle, and park near the donkeys and horses at Cul-de-Sac (before the landfill road).

The Sentinels of the Sea initiative, deployed for two years in Guadeloupe and Martinique, is accessible for the first time in Saint-Martin. After a first successful session on March 14, other meetings will follow in April, a good time for observing cetaceans. _Vx

Info: contact.monecolemabaleine@gmail.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-a-la-rencontre-des-baleines-prochaine-session-des-sentinelles-de-la-mer/