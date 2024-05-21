ENVIRONMENT / Nature Festival: discover the riches of the island | FAXINFO

The Saint-Martin Nature Reserve Management Association is organizing the 2024 Nature Festival on Wednesday May 22, 2024 from 13:30 p.m. to 17 p.m. and Saturday May 25, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 14 p.m. to 17 p.m.

In collaboration with EDF, the team at the Réserve Naturelle de Saint-Martin offers free entertainment as part of the 18rd edition of the Nature Festival 2024, aimed at all audiences. The opportunity for nature lovers to discover the riches of the island.

For registrations, people can call 0690535901 or register by email at reservenat.vincent@yahoo.com

“Please note that we do not limit registrations in a natural environment (no registration obligation) and we can accommodate up to 35 people in our premises (it is preferable to register for Saturday May 25, 2024 after noon),” specify the organizers. A.F.

Nature Festival Program:

Wednesday May 22, 2024 from 13:30 p.m. to 17 p.m.:

– visit to the Nature Reserve nursery (afternoon)

– planting of mangrove trees on the Salines d’Orient pond (afternoon)

– animation on RNN its ecosystems and regulations (afternoon)

– animation on sea turtles and their habitats (afternoon)

– bird watching on the Salines d’Orient pond (afternoon)

Saturday May 25, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 14 p.m. to 17 p.m.:

– hiking on the Froussards trail (morning)

– animation on invasive exotic species (afternoon)

– animation on sharks in the AGRNSM premises (afternoon)

– animation on the “One Shark” project in the AGRNSM premises (afternoon)

– 360° VR immersion on coral reefs (afternoon)

