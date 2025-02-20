ENVIRONMENT: Public inquiry into the Territorial Waste Management Plan | FAXINFO

The Collectivité de Saint-Martin is opening a public inquiry until March 18 on the Territorial Plan for Waste Prevention and Management (PTPGD). This plan aims to coordinate the actions of public authorities and private organizations to improve waste management from 2024 to 2036.

The main objectives include waste reduction and prevention, consumer awareness, development of reuse, increase of recycling, energy recovery of non-recyclable waste and the fight against food waste.

Citizens can consult the file at the Ecological Transition Department in Marigot (6 rue de Fort Louis in Marigot, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 15:15 p.m.) or online at www.comstmartin.fr.

They can submit their observations on site, by mail (Collectivité de Saint Martin – rue de la mairie – Marigot 97150 Saint Martin) or by e-mail to guichet-environnement@com-saint-martin.fr.

Hélène Medina, principal territorial engineer and investigating commissioner for this public inquiry, will hold office hours on February 25, as well as March 17 and 18, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Ecological Transition Department.

The Community encourages public participation in order to ensure effective and sustainable waste management, responding to environmental issues and citizens' expectations.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-enquete-publique-sur-le-plan-territorial-de-gestion-des-dechets/