ENVIRONMENT: Saint-Martin welcomes the French Shores Council of America | FAXINFO

Each year, the Conservatoire du littoral organizes the Conseil des Rivages Français d'Amérique (CRFA), which is composed of elected officials appointed by the local authorities of Martinique, Guadeloupe, Saint-Martin, Saint Barthélemy and Guyana. After Martinique in 2023, it is the turn of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy to host the CRFA from Tuesday, October 15 to Thursday, October 17, 2024.

This is a special moment during which the strategies, orientations and doctrines of intervention on the lands of the Conservatoire du littoral are presented, as well as the future challenges for our territories in the face of climate change. The meeting of the 15th is dedicated to the official work of the elected representatives of the Conseil des Rivages during which the new intervention perimeters that will guide the action of the Conservatoire du littoral are validated. The second day is devoted to visits to coastal sites during a trip between SXM and SBH which are an opportunity to understand the operational context of the work of the teams of the Conservatoire du littoral and the managers of natural spaces. Finally, during the plenary meeting of the 17th, several partners of the Conservatoire will come to present their operations and their feedback on the development, enhancement and communication of natural sites. The debates will focus on cross-cutting and current topics. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-saint-martin-accueille-le-conseil-des-rivages-francais-damerique/