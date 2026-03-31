ENVIRONMENT / Sargassum: a “medium” risk but strandings expected to increase | FAXINFO

According to the latest bulletin of Meteo France published this Monday, March 30, the risk of grounding of Sargassum is currently classified as “medium” in Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy. This level of vigilance could, however, change rapidly, given satellite observations and short- and medium-term trends.



Over the past three days, algae detections have been rated “average to good” near the northern islands. The rafts, still somewhat disorganized, remain numerous and are moving in a southeasterly flow. As a result: arrivals already observed in a discontinuous but repeated manner on exposed coastlines, particularly to the east and southeast.

As early as the end of March, several independent analyses were mentioning a “big wave”approaching the Lesser Antilles. The northern part of the area, including Saint Martin, is among the most exposed sectors, although the exact extent of the phenomenon will depend on the trade winds and ocean currents. In the longer term, the trend is clearly upward Sargassum activity is expected to intensify throughout the Caribbean over the next two months, with a peak expected between April and June.

On the ground, cleanup operations are continuing. In Cul-de-Sac, a enhanced cleaning recently made it possible to contain a major grounding, a move welcomed by local stakeholders despite the response time being considered less than ideal. If the upcoming devicesWhile some measures, such as measuring tools and anti-sargassum nets, may seem late or insufficient to some, they nevertheless constitute a first response to a global scourge that is still poorly controlled.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-sargasses-un-risque-moyen-mais-des-echouements-appeles-a-sintensifier/