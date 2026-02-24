ENVIRONMENT / Sargassum: another early start to the season | FAXINFO

The brown slicks have already returned to the shores of Saint Martin. In its monitoring bulletin published yesterday, Monday, February 23, Météo-France ranks at The risk of sargassum seaweed washing ashore for Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy is at a “medium” level.This signal confirms a now well-established trend: the season is starting earlier and earlier.

Usually observed between April and September, with a peak in July, brown algae are now appearing as early as the end of winter. Specialists attribute this shift in timing to warming of Atlantic waters.

On the scale of the Antilles-Guiana region, satellite images from the last three days show a contrasting activityWhile Guadeloupe remains relatively unaffected for the time being, with the banks located at a distance, the Atlantic Ocean is becoming significantly more saturated. SargassumOffshore, the proliferation is intensifying. Around Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy, rafts, more or less scattered, have been detected to the south, north, and east of the islands. first groundingsSmall-scale cloud formations are already being reported on shores exposed to easterly winds. Filaments between Saint Barthélemy and Barbuda are drifting westward, while other clusters further north appear to be heading towards Anguilla for the time being.

However, caution is still advised. Depending on the currents, more significant arrivals could occur in the coming days. The trend for the next two weeks indicates a increased strandings, with a resurgence in activity expected in the coming months. _Vx



Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-sargasses-une-saison-qui-demarre-encore-tot/