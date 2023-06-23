ENVIRONMENT / Sargassum forecast: Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy at high risk | FAXINFO

In its pelagic sargassum stranding monitoring and forecasting bulletin for the northern islands communicated on June 22, 2023, Météo France places the level of risk at high for the territories of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy.

In the Antilles – Guyana zone, recent detections show numerous rafts and filaments offshore, up to 300km from the coast of the French Antilles.

Regarding the analysis around the Northern Islands, arrivals are in progress. Based on images from June 18 to 20, 2023, Météo France observes the progress of Sargassum algae in the meanders created by the prevailing easterly flow. The ocean to the northeast of Saint-Martin is laden with numerous rafts and heaps which advance especially towards the island of Anguilla. But a notable part already hangs the east and the North-east of the French island. They will remain the source of groundings for the days to come. To the east and south-east of Saint-Barthélemy, many filaments are approaching. Arrivals should take place in the east and south-east of the island according to forecasts. Further south between Barbuda and Saba, the ocean remains laden with seaweed that meanders west. The Sargassum season therefore remains productive with groundings to be expected for the next two weeks throughout the Caribbean arc. _Vx

