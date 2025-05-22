ENVIRONMENT / Sargassum: increased vigilance in Cul-de-Sac Bay and Lucas Bay | FAXINFO

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin calls for vigilance in the face of an increase in the number of groundings Sargassum on the coasts, particularly in Cul-de-Sac Bay and Lucas Bay, observed over the past week.

Supported by data transmitted by the Regional Health Agency, it informs the population of specific measurements of hydrogen sulfide (H₂S) having exceeded the 5 parts per million (ppm) in these two areas, particularly near collection operations.

This gas, naturally emitted by decomposing algae, can represent a health risk, especially for sensitive people. The Community therefore recommends temporarily avoiding the most affected areas and limiting the exposure of children, the elderly, or people with respiratory problems. Teams are already working to collect algae and limit nuisances.

In the latest bulletin from Météo France, the forecasts confirm a high risk of grounding on the northern islands, in a context where large rafts of sargassum are visible to the east of the Antilles arc. Recent satellite images indicate continued arrivals from the southeast, making areas exposed to the east wind particularly vulnerable. Despite cloud cover making the analysis partial, the threat remains real and calls for constant vigilance. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-sargasses-vigilance-renforcee-en-baie-de-cul-de-sac-et-baie-de-lucas/