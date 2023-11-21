ENVIRONMENT / Sismik Week: let’s be ready every day | FAXINFO

Under the authority of the Prefect, the Department of Environment, Planning and Housing (DEAL) implements preventive actions to reduce the territory's vulnerability to seismic risk and has organized SISMIK week every year since 2008. It acts within the framework of the Antilles Earthquake Plan, established by the Government in 2007.

Two factors contribute to making Saint-Martin particularly vulnerable to earthquakes. On the one hand, the constructions: a significant part of the old buildings are not earthquake resistant. As for new constructions, they are not systematically built according to the standard in force from 1998, known as Eurocode, although the legislation requires it (decree of October 22, 2010 modified on September 24, 2014). However, it is not the earthquake itself that kills, but the buildings which collapse on their occupants. On the other hand, the preparation of the population remains insufficient. The correct actions to adopt to prevent an earthquake (for example, securing furniture in your home), and during an earthquake, remain generally little known to the population. However, the increasing number of preventive actions allow the population to be better prepared over time.

From November 20 to 24, 2023, for the 2nd edition, the UT DEAL of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin is organizing events as part of SISMIK Week 2023, in order to raise awareness among professionals, school audiences and the general public to seismic risk and to develop a real culture of risk in the territory of Saint-Martin. Seminars, information meetings, educational activities, find the complete program below. _VX

Seismik Week – program:

Educational activities for middle and high school students as well as elementary schools in Quartier d'Orléans and Rambaud) led by the SDIS Saint-Martin, the Red Cross: teaching the youngest on the actions to take in the face of the risks of earthquakes and tsunamis

21/11 from 9:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Collège Mont des Accords

22/11 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Quartier d'Orléans college

Information meetings for the public and professionals by the Compagnons Bâtisseurs: preserve and protect the integrity of populations, raise awareness of risk prevention actions

22/11 from 15 p.m. to 18 p.m. at Sandy Ground, SGOMI premises

24/11 from 15 p.m. to 18 p.m. in Quartier d'Orléans, local Compagnons Bâtisseurs

Seminars by DEAL Guadeloupe: awareness of seismic and para-cyclonic construction for professionals and future construction players

Mont des Accords College:

23/11 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the public

23/11 from 14 p.m. to 17 p.m. for professionals

Daniella Jeffry Vocational High School:

24/11 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for professional training students

