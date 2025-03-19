ENVIRONMENT: Strengthening security at the Galisbay waste disposal site | FAXINFO

In order to strengthen the protection of equipment and improve the management of Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE), a system of CCTV will be installed on the Galisbay waste disposal center.

This initiative, carried out in partnership with the eco-organization Ecologic and acted upon by the executive council on February 27, will allow for better monitoring of the area dedicated to this specific waste and prevent acts of vandalism or illegal dumping.

WEEE includes various used appliances operating atElectricity supply or car's battery performance, such as household appliances, computers, audiovisual equipment and other small electronic devices. Rich in precious metals but also in polluting substances, this waste requires a specific treatment complies with environmental regulations.

By responding to Call for Expression of Interest launched by Ecologic, the Community wishes to improve the traceability and recovery of WEEE. Funding of €3500 will be requested from the eco-organization to support this project. This action is part of a global approach to sustainable management waste in the region, combining environmental protection and optimization of local infrastructure. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-renforcement-de-la-securite-a-la-decheterie-de-galisbay/