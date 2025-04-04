ENVIRONMENT: Success for the Sea Sentinels in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

Last Saturday, the association My School My Whale (MEMB) brought together nearly 75 enthusiasts on the Grandes Cayes trail to Cul-de-Sac for a animation dedicated to the observation of cetaceansDespite the unpredictable weather, participants were able to learn more about the ecology of humpback whales, the threats they face, and marine mammal observation techniques.

Supervised by Nelly Pélisson, president of MEMB, Amandine Vaslet, head of the Saint-Martin branch, and Sabine, a seasoned volunteer, this outing offered magical moments: breaths and whale jumping were spotted offshore, among the foaming waves. The event was part of the 50 years of the Conservatoire du Littoral, represented on the island by Anne-Marie Bouillé.

For two years, the “Sentinels of the Sea” program has been deployed in Guadeloupe and Martinique. For the first time in Saint-Martin, it allows whales to be observed from the coast and raises public awareness about their preservation, during the period where these giants come to breed in the Caribbean waters.

Next meeting : Wednesday, April 16 at 16 p.m. Bring sturdy shoes and a water bottle to access the site, which offers an ideal view of the ocean. A unique opportunity to admire these marine wonders and take action to protect them. _Vx

Info: contact.monecolemabaleine@gmail.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-succes-pour-les-sentinelles-de-la-mer-a-saint-martin/