ENVIRONMENT: Successful clean-up operation in Cul-de-Sac | FAXINFO

Last Saturday, around sixty people mobilized for nearly six hours to remove the waste that had been littering Rue de Cul-de-Sac leading to the landfill for several months. The operation was a success, with more than 15 tons of waste removed.

Metal, oil drums, televisions, furniture, tires… the list of various types of waste polluting the landscape along Rue de Grande Caye in Cul-de-Sac is long. To carry out their "punch" operation, the residents asked several construction companies to provide them with a backhoe. The company BTBL also offered a skip for this purpose free of charge. The backhoe was used, in particular, to clear the gutters and garbage rooms of mud.

"The result is a welcome relief to the neighborhood's residents, who, already burdened by sargassum, find a more visually pleasing environment," comments HM, a resident.

However, even if the operation is a success, individual initiatives cannot replace the community, which must react regarding the conditions of waste transport, particularly regarding the fact that it must be covered. Note: the Verde company took back this waste free of charge to support the collective effort. _LA

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-succes-au-rendez-vous-pour-loperation-nettoyage-a-cul-de-sac/