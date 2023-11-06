ENVIRONMENT: The Clean St Martin association receives a donation of €1000 | FAXINFO

The gift did not lack originality. Placed at the entrance to the Super U store in Hope Estate, the large aluminum panel generously offered by Karine from One By K received several offers from individuals, eager to acquire the painting stamped “One Love Family SXM Around the World”.

Thomas Vivien, a regular in Saint-Martin and general manager of Vivien Group, a company based in mainland France which offers solutions against visual pollution and specializes in graffiti cleaning, won the auction and the magnificent panel thanks to his offer of €1.000. The sale closed on Friday October 27 in the presence of Audrey and Sébastien, respectively president and vice-president of the Clean St Martin association, and Karine from One By K, a great supporter of the association since its creation. , and Jean-François Rabiller, owner of Super U. Despite the absence of the highest bidder, a photo was taken to immortalize the moment. The amount collected through this substantial donation will be used to acquire the necessary equipment for the monthly cleaning operations organized by Clean St Martin, operations carried out across the four corners of Saint-Martin with the slogan “Keep SXM Clean”. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-lassociation-clean-st-martin-recoit-un-don-de-1000e/