At the end of June, the east coast of Saint-Martin was severely affected by sargassum strandings. In response, a new public market for the collection and disposal of algae was set up on July 1 by the Community of Saint-Martin.

Service providers, working 7 days a week, quickly removed the majority of the sargassum, minimizing the risks to public health and the environment. At the same time, an agreement between the State and the Community was signed to obtain €7 from the Ministry of Overseas Territories. This funding aims to protect economic activity in Cul-de-Sac Bay and limit the flow of algae towards the fish pond. The Community thanks its service providers for their efficiency, in particular the company VERDE SXM which extended the hours of the ISDND in Grandes Cayes for continuous evacuation. Local residents and the Anti-Sargassum Collective are also praised for their support. Thanks to this mobilization, the risks linked to sargassum algae now seem to be under control. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-la-lutte-contre-les-sargasses-au-coeur-des-priorites/