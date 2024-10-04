ENVIRONMENT: The Nature is the Key association, winner of the TeMeUm program | FAXINFO

As part of the TeMeUm program supported by the French Office for Biodiversity, the 14th call for projects in favor of biodiversity in the French Overseas Territories last May included a Saint-Martin association on its list of winners.

The TeMeUm program supports biodiversity stakeholders in French overseas territories, promotes their cooperation and facilitates the implementation of local actions for the conservation of biodiversity. The French Office for Biodiversity (OFB) offered financial support to various initiatives: micro-projects, mentoring and partner projects. Among the 35 winners is the local association Nature Is The Key, led by Juliette Irish, which is involved in the Sandy Ground district and in particular in the management operations of Great Key, the large islet on the Simpson Bay lagoon, in partnership with the Collectivité de Saint-Martin. This recognition confirms the overall rise in power of the territory on environmental issues, led by the 2nd Vice-President of the COM, Bernadette Davis, and the shared desire to get involved as close as possible to the population to collectively protect our natural spaces. Congratulations to the entire Nature is the Key team for their unwavering investment. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-lassociation-nature-is-the-key-laureate-du-programme-temeum/