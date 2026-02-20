ENVIRONMENT / The Whale Festival returns to Orient Bay: learning through play | FAXINFO

La 5e edition of the Whale Festival promises an afternoon that is both festive and educational Sunday 22 February At Orient Bay, on the plaza in front of the Chapel Theatre. From 14 p.m. to 18:45 p.m. the free event invites young and old to dive into the fascinating world of cetaceans and to better understand the issues related to the preservation of the marine environment.



Worn by the EDEN-I association and its partners, the event brings together many stakeholders committed to the environment. Saint-Martin Nature Reserve, the association My School My Whale, the company Wind Adventures and several local organizations will offer interactive booths to discover the whales present in the waters of the region and the actions taken to protect them.

Educational games, family activities and immersive virtual reality experiences will punctuate the afternoon. Children will be able to participate in a drawing competition on the theme of whales, with two places for a whale watching trip up for grabs. From 14:30 pm, makeup sessions will complement this program designed for all generations.

The day will conclude at 17:30 p.m. with a free conference au Chapel Theatre, dedicated to the knowledge and preservation of whales. An educational and fun event to raise awareness while sharing a friendly, intergenerational moment. _Vx



