ENVIRONMENT / Turtle nesting: the season has officially begun | FAXINFO

Since March 1st, the sea ​​turtle nesting season is officially open in the French West Indies. It will run until November 30th, a period during which several species come lay their eggs on the beaches of the territory.



As every year, a few early or late-emerging turtles can be observed outside this window. At the beginning of this year, tracks attributed to one or more hawksbill turtles were spotted on the west coast of the island thanks to the vigilance of an eco-volunteer present in the field.

Monitoring of spawning sites relies largely on the commitment of eco-volunteersSome participated last month in a information meeting dedicated to sea turtles and their scientific monitoring. Following this meeting, several volunteers signed up for the patrol planning for “track counting” and have already begun their observations on the beaches. One A new meeting is scheduled for this evening, Friday, March 27th, at 17:30 PM. at the association’s premises in Hope Estate in order to welcome new participants.

These figures confirm the importance of scientific monitoring.

Le initial assessment of the 2025 season This demonstrates the importance of this fieldwork. In total, 704 patrols Surveys were conducted at 16 nesting sites, including 414 managed by eco-volunteers. The data collected allowed us to…Identify 289 turtle tracks, of which 187 are attributed to green turtles and 102 to hawksbill turtlesThe majority of observations were made on the beaches of Lowlands, which account for 70% of the traces, while 22% were identified on Tintamarre isletAugust remains the most active month, with 37% of recorded visits.

In addition, research since 2009 The year 2025 is the second busiest season. by sea turtles on the beaches of Saint-Martin. A result made possible thanks to the mobilization of volunteers, whose contribution remains essential for better understanding and protecting these iconic species. _Vx

Information: +(590) 690 47 02 13

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-pontes-de-tortues-la-saison-est-officiellement-lancee/