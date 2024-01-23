ENVIRONMENT / URBAN PLANNING: A CAUE architect available to the public Friday January 26 | FAXINFO

The architect of the Council of Architecture, Urban Planning and the Environment (CAUE) will be present in Saint-Martin, Friday January 26, 2024, at the annex of the administrative city of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin, 6 rue Jean -Jacques Fayel at Concordia, from 10 a.m. to 00 p.m. and from 12 p.m. to 00 p.m.

These offices consist of providing advice and information to individuals, as part of the promotion of quality architecture integrated into its environment and concerned with the harmonious and sustainable development of the territory.

The CAUE consulting architects intervene free of charge and provide information to individuals in different areas of intervention such as assistance with the design, orientation, implementation and integration of a building in relation to the site in which it is located. is located. It cannot under any circumstances carry out a project management operation, nor file a building permit, nor carry out expert assessment missions or drawing up plans for individuals. Finally, the CAUE architect is not authorized to go to the field.

Consultations are done without appointment. It is nevertheless advisable to contact the CAUE in advance by telephone at 0590 81 83 85 / By email at: contact@caue971.org.

For personalized advice, the individual must bring useful documents:

– Photograph of the land, buildings and surroundings

– Site plan, cadastral extract, building plan

– Any other document making it possible to assess the project

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-urbanisme-un-architecte-du-caue-a-la-disposition-du-public-vendredi-26-janvier/