ENVIRONMENT / URBAN PLANNING: A CAUE architect available to the public on Friday September 27 | FAXINFO

L’architecte du Conseil d’Architecture d’Urbanisme et de l’Environnement (CAUE) sera présent à Saint-Martin, vendredi 27 septembre 2024, à l’annexe de la cité administrative de la Collectivité de Saint-Martin, 6 rue Jean-Jacques Fayel à Concordia, de 9h15 à 12h15.

The CAUE consulting architects intervene free of charge and provide information to individuals in different areas of intervention such as assistance with the design, orientation, implementation and integration of a building in relation to the site in which it is located. is located. It cannot under any circumstances carry out a project management operation, nor file a building permit, nor carry out expert assessment missions or drawing up plans for individuals. Finally, the CAUE architect is not authorized to go to the field.

Consultations are done without appointment. It is nevertheless advisable to contact the CAUE in advance by telephone at 0590 81 83 85 / By email at: contact@caue971.org.

For personalized advice, the individual must bring useful documents:

– Photograph of the land, buildings and surroundings

– Site plan, cadastral extract, building plan

– Tout autre document permettant d’apprécier le projet.

