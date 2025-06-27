ENVIRONMENT: Urgent situation in Cul-de-Sac where waste is piling up | FAXINFO

The Cul-de-Sac neighborhood, and more specifically the landfill road, is the subject of a sad observation: for several weeks, all kinds of trash have been littering the roadsides, without any adequate response. Residents have decided to organize their own collection this Saturday, June 28.

HM, a resident of Cul-de-Sac, explains the situation: "There's it everywhere, tires, beds, television screens… it can't go on like this." The cause: the daily use of uncovered trucks using Rue de Grande Caye to get to the dump. Indeed, what may seem like a minor detail is actually of major importance: according to prefectural decree 2024-195, it is mandatory "to cover or tarp waste during transport, to avoid any risk of dispersion en route."

This breach of the law causes immense inconvenience for residents, with waste constantly piling up around bends, on speed bumps, in potholes in the road, without any collection being carried out. HM is furious: "The local authority has swept the surrounding area twice this year, even though there are around a hundred trucks passing by every day."

Furthermore, following Verde's blockades of the Community's service providers' trucks, waste was dumped near the landfill site in the open air for nearly a hundred meters, further increasing the unsanitary conditions. This also indirectly encourages unscrupulous individuals to do the same.

Faced with the chaotic situation, residents are organizing and will set up dumpsters and a backhoe for a massive cleanup all day Saturday, starting at 7:30 a.m. Volunteers are invited to participate in this collective effort, even for just an hour. _THERE

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-situation-urgente-a-cul-de-sac-ou-les-dechets-samoncellent/