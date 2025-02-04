Erasmus+ mobility: Saint-Martin eco-delegates engaged in Tenerife | FAXINFO

Eight eco-delegate students from the Robert Weinum high school took off on January 16 for a ten-day educational stay in the Canary Islands, as part of the Erasmus+ program.

This project offered these young people the opportunity to discuss with their Spanish counterparts the challenges of protecting the seas and oceans. Supervised by Sébastien Cathala, history-geography teacher and EDD referent, and Ninon Michon, health biotechnology teacher, these students were selected after a competition around a sustainable development project for the Saint-Martin coastline.

Amaya Legros, Spanish teacher and Erasmus+ advisor, highlights the objective of this mobility: "These exchanges allow students to compare environmental issues and work together on solutions." The program included workshops with Spanish high school students, classroom immersions, beach waste collection, whale watching and nautical activities, promoting a concrete and collaborative approach.

Funded to the tune of €22.000 by Erasmus+, this project reflects the high school's commitment to education for sustainable development. As a reminder, each school in Saint-Martin, at all levels, can apply for accreditation in order to design mobility projects for their students and educational staff. Soon, the eight eco-delegate high school students will present their learning at conferences and exhibitions to raise awareness among the school community. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/mobilite-erasmus-des-eco-delegues-saint-martinois-engages-a-tenerife/