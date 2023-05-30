Etang de Chevrise: a beautiful natural site to visit! | FAXINFO

On Wednesday, May 24, the inauguration of the ecological and landscape restoration work of an embankment on the edge of the Chevrise pond took place, in the presence of the prefect Vincent Berton, of the 3nd vice-president of the Community, Dominique Démocrite-Louisy, the Territorial Councillor, Bernadette Venthou-Dumaine, the representative of the Conservatoire du Littoral, Anne-Marie Bouillé and the deputy delegate Rivages français d'Amérique, Médhy Brousillon.

The Etang de Chevrise, with a total area of ​​236 m925, was permanently assigned to the Conservatoire du littoral by ministerial decree dated February 2, 2. This pond was entrusted to the management of the Collectivité of Saint-Martin by the agreement of September 29, 2021.

The Chevrise pond is a remarkable wetland, in particular because of the avifauna it shelters. This richness has been recognized by the issuing of a biotope protection order since 2006, by the "RAMSAR" labeling as a wetland of international importance since 2011, and by the labeling under the SPAW protocol (recognition at the Caribbean scale) since 2012.

The restoration of this natural environment allows in particular the improvement of the conditions of frequentation of the public while promoting environmental education by making it attractive for tourists.

The ecological restoration work is located on the edge of the Chevrise pond and consisted of the delimitation by wooden posts, the digging (460 m²) of part of the embankment with the creation of 2 hydraulic connections with the pond in the respect for the environmental quality of the site, the landscape integration, the discretion of the facilities, the simplicity of their management and the safety of the visitors, by proceeding to the cleaning of the area and the surroundings and the installation of furniture in wood (6 deckchairs, 2 bridges, 1 pergola and 2 rustic benches).

In order to complete this work, signage has been put up: site panel and panel (French and English) on the avifauna. All enhanced by the planting of more than 500 plants and the re-grassing of the site. A footpath has also been laid out to allow walkers to walk along the pond.

Through this action, the Conservatoire du Littoral has chosen to highlight the natural heritage of the site in order to allow the public to discover this natural place.

