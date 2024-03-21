EUROPEAN ELECTIONS: Register on the electoral list to vote on June 8! | FAXINFO

The next European elections will take place on June 8, 2024 in Saint-Martin and June 9 in mainland France. If you are not already registered on the electoral list, the Collectivity of Saint-Martin invites you to do so now.

Since the establishment of the Single Electoral Register, a voter can register throughout the year. To vote in the European elections and elect your MEPs on June 8, you must complete your registration procedures no later than May 1, 2024, online via the portal www.servicepublic.fr, or from the elections department of the Community, no later than May 3, 2024.

European nationals having the right to vote in their State of origin and residing in Saint-Martin can also vote. To register, they must log in to the portal www.service-public.fr or go to the Community elections department who will give them a CERFA document to complete.

IMPORTANT : in the event of a change of address, it is important to go to the local authority's elections service to update your address and retrieve your voter card which could not be distributed.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/elections-europennes-inscrivez-vous-sur-la-liste-electorale-pour-voter-le-8-juin/